Gravitas Acquires ‘Good Thief’, ‘Hurt’ And ‘The Reunion’; Indican Takes ‘La Sombra Del Gato’ & ‘The Eden Theory’; Dark Star Claims ‘King Car’; More – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired worldwide rights to Lance Kawas’ thriller Good Thief, also claiming North American rights to Sonny Mallhi’s Hurt and Phil Harding’s The Reunion. The Red Arrow Studios company will release the first title on TVOD and digital platforms on November 30, with the second debuting in select theaters and on internet, cable, and satellite platforms on December 10, and the third arriving on all TVOD and digital platforms in February.

Good Thief follows a pair of thieves (played by Peter Donahue and newcomer Shomari Giles) on the outskirts of Detroit who rob a neighborhood pawnbroker (Jimmy Doom) of his valuable baseball card collection, only to find out they’ve unleashed something far more sinister. Aaron Sizemore penned the script for the film, which also stars Melanie Mahanna and Bobby Laenen. Kawas produced with Hicham Benkirane’s company, HBK F.C. Myriad Pictures is handling international sales.

In Mallhi’s slasher Hurt, a soldier reunites with his wife to take in the attractions at their favorite Halloween spot: the “Haunted Hayride.” But when real terror follows them home, they must fight for their lives… or become the next attraction. Mallhi and Solomon Gray wrote the film, starring Emily Van Raay and Andrew Creer. Mallhi also produced alongside Robert Menzies, with Melissa Carbone, Dinesh Maneyapanda, Cielo Alano and Steve Boisvert exec producing.

The Reunion sees former actor Ricky (Dave Rosenberg) on a spiritual journey of self-discovery when he runs into his childhood nemesis, Travis, who had put him in the hospital in high school after a fight over a girl. Ricky’s best friend, NYPD Officer Andy (Andrea Modica), challenges him to confront Travis at his upcoming high school reunion, but as Ricky plans his confrontation, he meets photographer Natalie (Cara Ronzetti) and sees a romance blossom. Everything culminates in the event that will force Ricky to finally face his greatest fear. The feature penned by Rosenberg also stars newcomer Dinh Doan, Austin Pendleton and comedian Jim Norton. Rosenberg also produced alongside Susan Gorrell, Andrea Modica, Dinh Doan and DJ Dodd.

Gravitas Ventures Manager of Acquistions, Brett Rogalsky, negotiated the Good Thief deal with Benkirane. Gravitas’ Megan Huggins negotiated the deal for The Reunion with DJ Dodd of Future Proof Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

The trailer for Good Thief can be found above; for a first look at Hurt, click below.

EXCLUSIVE: Indican Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to Spanish-language thriller La Sombra Del Gato (Shadow of the Cat), exec produced by and starring Danny Trejo (Machete), along with North American rights to The Eden Theory, a sci-fi thriller from director Kyle Misak. The company behind Julia Garner starrer Tomato Red will release both titles on DVD and On Demand, unveiling the former in April and the latter in March.

La Sombra centers on Gato (Guillermo Zapata), who lives with his teenage daughter Emma (Maite Lanata) and a small group of people, including Sombra (Trejo) on an isolated farm, without telephones or internet. But Emma, tempted by curiosity, runs away into town one day to attend a carnival and gets her hands on a mobile phone. After she uploads a video of herself to the internet, Emma is contacted by a mysterious woman named Celia (Mónica Antonópulos) who claims to be her long lost mother. What follows is a mystical tale of family, identity and broken trust set amidst the turmoil of one girl’s question about her past.

Jose Maria Cicala directed the film from a script he penned with Griselda Sanchez and Gustavo Lencina. Its ensemble also includes Rita Cortese, Miguel Ángel Solá, Roberto Peloni and Luis Machín.

The Eden Theory follows Tom Edwards (Jesse Charles), who is investigated by a relentless detective (Trevor Snarr) after his best friend disappears, trying nonetheless to lead a normal summer. Tom fears facing the truth and struggles to cope with the loss of his friend as the world around him seems to fall apart.

Misak wrote the film, which also stars Larry Hankin, Brit Macrae, Jasper Johnson, Chandra Michaels, Jeffrey Weissman and Carel Struycken.

Check out the trailer below.

EXCLUSIVE: Dark Star Pictures has claimed North American rights to Renata Pinheiro’s sci-fi thriller King Car, and will release it in theaters and on VOD/Digital on January 7.

In the film written by Pinheiro, Sergio Oliveira and Leo Pyrata, a young man’s ability to speak with cars sparks a revolution that could save his community. When his invention inadvertently accelerates its underlying problems, our hero’s quest puts him in a fight for survival with capitalism’s zombies.

Matheus Nachtergaele, Luciano Pedro Jr, Jules Elting, Clara Pinheiro, Adélio Lima, and Ane Oliva star in the pic produced by Oliveira and exec produced by Carol Ferreira. It made its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, subsequently screening at Fantasia Film Festival and Fantastic Fest.

The King Car acquisition deal was negotiated by Matteo Lovadina, President of Reel Suspects, on behalf of the filmmakers, with Michael Repsch on behalf of Dark Star Pictures.

EXCLUSIVE: The Farmer and the Belle has set a release date for family Christmas comedy The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland, which is the first film in a new franchise, announcing that it will hit select theaters, and debut on all digital platforms via Vision Films, on November 19.

The film from director Wes Llewellyn follows Belle Winters (Jenn Gotzon), a tired NYC-based supermodel who’s worried about aging out of the industry. One evening in her apartment, Belle remembers a charm bracelet with Biblical beauty affirmations that her grandmother gave her when she was a child. Belle no longer has the bracelet but thinks it might be at Santaland, a Christmas farm where she played in her youth. Desperate to find the bracelet, Belle sets out to find it, and finds herself in the process.

Jim E. Chandler and Jenn Gotzon produced the feature, which also stars Corbin Bernsen, John Schneider, Sandra Ellis Lafferty, Natasha Bure, Kurt Yue, Livi Birch and Jim E. Chandler.

The Hamilton watch company and Los Angeles Confidential magazine have set their 11th Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards for November 13, with Insecure’s Yvonne Orji hosting the ceremony taking place at The Avalon Hollywood.

The ceremony paying tribute to behind-the-scenes talent will this year honor Spencer director Pablo Larraín, Belfast DP Haris Zambarloukos, The Lost Daughter writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Power of the Dog editor Peter Sciberras, The Harder They Fall costume designer Antoinette Messam, The Guilty sound editors Mandell Winter and David Esparza, Red Rocket filmmakers Sean Baker, Samantha Quan, Alex Saks, Alex Coco, and Shih-Ching Tsou, The French Dispatch composer Alexandre Desplat, and Raya and the Last Dragon director Carlos Lòpez Estrada. Sian Heder’s Apple TV+ film CODA will also be recognized with the Craft Achievement Award.

Presenters set for the event include Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan, Peter Sarsgaard, Kirsten Dunst, Regina King, Jake Gyllenhaal, Simon Rex, Awkwafina and Marlee Matlin.