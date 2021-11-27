Stan Lee Graphic Novel ‘Alliances: Orphans’, Third Installment In Series, Bows First Look

The graphic novel Alliances: Orphans, written by Stan Lee, Luke Lieberman and Ryan Silbert, will be showcased at a panel today at 5:30pm PT at San Diego Comic-Con’s “Special Edition.”

Lieberman, Silbert and artist Bill Sienkiewicz will be on hand to discuss Alliances: Orphans and provide a first look. Alliances: Orphans is the first original graphic novel in the expanding Stan Lee Alliances universe, and is the first story to be written by Alliances co-creators Silbert and Lieberman. Alliances; Orphans features a prologue co-written by Stan Lee.

Sienkiewicz did the cover art and first chapter for the graphic novel.