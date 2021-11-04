‘Grace And Frankie’ Wraps Filming For Seventh & Final Season

Grace and Frankie’s time is coming to a close as the Netflix series wrapped filming last night for the remaining episodes of its upcoming seventh and final season.

Crew members of the Netflix comedy shared behind-the-scenes photos of the series’ final moments on-set at Hollywood’s Sunset Gower Studios on late on Wednesday. “When your whole #family agrees to an #epic #selfie #farewell #graceandfrankie I love you all,” said Luke Miller in his Instagram post.

The post by the co-cinematographer, along with Gale Tattersall, saw a giant selfie with the stars Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin in the center, surrounded by various members of the series’ team. Multi-Emmy nominated production designer, who has been with the show since the beginning, shared a look at the giant cake wheeled out after the last shot of the last scene last night.

The last episodes of Grace And Frankie are set to drop on Netflix in early 2022. Shut down last year by the pandemic like everyone else in Hollywood, Grace And Frankie returned to the streamer for the first episodes of its final supersized season in August.

The 2015 launching comedy stars Oscar winner Fonda and Emmy winner Tomlin star as titular duo of Grace and Frankie, respectively. The series debut with their lives being turned upside down after their Martin Sheen and Sam Waterson law partner husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie form an unlikely and unbreakable bond and face their uncertain futures head-on, hand-in-hand.

The series also features June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher, with a bevy of guest stars over the seasons.

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris return as showrunners and executive producers for Season 7 alongside EPs Paula Weinstein, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Fonda, Tomlin, Marcy Ross and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.

