‘Gossip Girl’: HBO Max Sets Premiere Date For Part 2, Season 1

HBO Max has set the return date for the second half of season one of Gossip Girl. The first of the final six episodes of the reboot will premiere on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. Part one debuted in July with six episodes, all currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Developed by Joshua Safran, based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, the new iteration takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

Part two will continue to explore just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

Gossip Girl is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

The series is written, executive produced and developed by Safran of Random Acts. Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer.