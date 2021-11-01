Gold House Teams With NALIP, RespectAbility & Color Of Change For Inaugural #OneOpen Box Office Campaign To Support Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

Gold House is expanding its efforts to support and amplify films led by diverse talent with its #OneOpen campaign for Marvel’s Eternals. The nonprofit, along with CAPE, will team up with multicultural orgs NALIP, RespectAbility and Color of Change to provide support for the Chloe Zhao-directed Marvel flick which touts lead cast of diverse actors.

Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. Eternals also features Kit Harrington. Eternals marks a number of firsts for the MCU when it comes to diversity, including its first deaf superhero, played by Ridloff.

#OneOpen, a spinoff of Gold House’s original #GoldOpen, seeks to celebrate some of the most authentically diverse characters in the MCU. The first #OneOpen kicks off on Friday, Nov. 5, the Eternals’ premiere date.

Gold House is also launching a fundraiser to provide open caption screenings for the deaf/hard of hearing community.

“Humanity has never progressed from building only for ourselves. While the origins of each of our community’s struggles are distinct, the paths to greater, more authentic representation are similar. It’s incumbent on all of us to celebrate the elements we’re proud of while also critiquing where we need growth–together. We account for over 50% of the box office, are the fastest-growing populations in the U.S., and make up a majority of the world. And yet, these truths are not reflected in the entertainment we consume. One Open forms a singular, unified strength that rebalances representation to be more inclusive, more affirming, and everywhere,” said Bing Chen, President of Gold House.

“There are more than 15 million adults in the U.S. with a hearing disability and enjoying a movie in theatres often has been cumbersome due to less than satisfactory experiences with limited accessibility options in theatres. We hope the expansion of open caption screenings led by the release of Eternals marks the beginning of a more inclusive moviegoing experience for all,” added Delbert Whetter, deaf producer and RespectAbility board vice chair.

Eternals is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.