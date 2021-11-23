Gkids Acquires North American Rights To Japanese Anime Film ‘Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko’

Gkids, the producer and distributor of animation for adult and family audiences, announced that it has acquired the North American distribution rights for Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko (Gyoko no Nikuko-chan).

Produced by Japanese comedy legend Sanma Akashiya, this is a cinematic adaptation of the novel of the same name by Kanako Nishi. The film is the next collaboration between Gkids, Studio 4°C , and director Ayumu Wantanabe. Gkids plans to release the animated feature theatrically early next year.

“We’re thrilled to work with director Ayumu Watanabe and creative producer Sanma Akashiya on a film that puts their unique artistry and talents on full display,” said Gkids’ president David Jesteadt. “Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko is a big-hearted coming-of-age story with unforgettable characters and a poignant mix of comedy and drama that is sure to leave an impact on audiences here next year.”

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko follows the lives of loud and boisterous single mother Nikuko and her quiet daughter Kikuko, whose otherwise quiet life in a small seaside village is frequently disrupted by her mother’s comedic antics.

In celebration of the announcement, Director Ayumu Watanabe stated:

“To everyone in the United States! This is terrific news! I am very excited that this film will be shown to you all. Occasionally, I feel that I am inspired by the art that is American entertainment,” said Wantanabe. “It’s a great story that makes you perceive the power of entertainment. It had a substantial influence on the spirit of this movie. It would be nice if that’s conveyed to you all!”