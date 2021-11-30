Actors Fund & MPTF Make Donation Appeals On “Giving Tuesday”

Facing rising costs to fund their retirement homes and assistance programs, the Actors Fund and the Motion Picture & Television Fund are urging supporters to donate on this Giving Tuesday – the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

“In honor of this special day, gifts will be matched dollar-for-dollar and mean so much to members of the entertainment community who are in need of help during this time,” the Actors Fund said in its appeal for donations. “Your contribution will help foster stability and resiliency for professionals in the performing arts and entertainment industry.”

Donations to the Actors Fund can be made here.

In its appeal, the MPTF, which this year is celebrating its 100th anniversary, said:

“Today, on Giving Tuesday, we hope you will find a way to support MPTF. Last year, increased needs for fundraising support and donor engagement were largely due to pandemic costs on campus for PPE, staffing, testing, and financial assistance for a workforce without regular paychecks.

“Now, we face rising costs across the board for keeping campus residents safe and the lost opportunity to shelter more retirees due to national nursing shortages. The appeal for 100% participation for our 100th Anniversary has been at the forefront of our messaging to the entire industry.

“As part of the MPTF family, thank you for all you do. Your help keeps our mission alive for working and retired members of the entertainment community as we look forward to another 100 years of taking care of our own.”

Donations to the MPTF can be made here.