Gina Carano Joins Hunter Biden Biopic ‘My Son Hunter’

In a video that was dropped on YouTube today, former The Mandalorian star Gina Carano announced she’s boarding the Robert Davi-directed My Son Hunter which follows the U.S. President’s son and his scandalous business dealings and lifestyle. The pic chronicles President Biden’s youngest son, and his party lifestyle as he acquired tens of millions of dollars from foreign entities owned by Chinese, Ukrainian and Russian oligarchs.

Carano will play a world-weary secret service agent in the movie which is currently filming in Serbia. She joins previously announced cast Laurence Fox (Lewis, Victoria) who plays Hunter Biden and John James (Dynasty) who plays President Joe Biden.

“She is a world-weary secret service agent present at most of the Biden family’s dodgy dealings. She provides a voice of truth and Sardonic comedy over the absurd dealings of the Biden family and various Chinese, Russian, and Ukrainian oligarchs,” said the pic’s producer Phelim McAleer. “She is present throughout the film – commenting and sometimes narrating the absurd life and party lifestyle of Hunter Biden and the dodgy dealings of his father.”

“The story, the cast, the crew, the people, this is what makes art great and this is what we’re doing,” said the actress.

“I feel excited to be working with incredible actors, a visionary director and some new found friends as producers,” Carano continued. “The script was instantly intriguing and side achingly hilarious to me, especially after being newly exposed to the political realm in 2020. Robert Davi is someone who reached out to me as soon as I was ‘cancelled’ in Feb. 2021. I signed on in support of him and one of my favorite humans Laurence Fox. They both have always been actors I adore watching and now they both have become my friends and mentors. The icing on the cake was getting to meet John James, a wildly funny charismatic and lovable human. It is such a pleasure to be on the forefront of groundbreaking story telling.”

“When we think of the modern female,” said Davi, “we look to women that are intelligent, feminine, strong, nurturing and vulnerable and have a sense of humor. I have been blessed by knowing women who have served our nation … I wanted an actress who the audience would believe is capable of protecting such an iconic figure as Joe Biden.”

Disney decided that Carano wasn’t returning to future seasons of The Mandalorian earlier this year following her controversial social media posts, specifically on TikTok where she compared the political divide in the U.S. to that of Nazi Germany. She landed a role in Terror on the Prairie following the divorce with Disney, a pic she’s also producing with The Daily Wire. Her agency UTA, as Deadline first reported, also dropped the actress.

Los Angeles based Irish film makers and journalist couple Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell, FrackNation) are the producers on My Son Hunter.

Davi’s acting credits include License to Kill, The Goonies, Die Hard, and he’s directed and produced the movies The Dukes and Magic. He also performed and has the EP “New York City Christmas”.