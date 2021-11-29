Sony Signs ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan To Producing Deal

In the wake of Ghostbusters: Afterlife reinvigorating the Sony franchise, as well as the family business at the pandemic box office with $115.8M WW, the Culver City lot has signed the sequel’s director/co-writer Jason Reitman and EP/co-writer Gil Kenan to an overall producing deal.

“Jason is the thing you dream about: a world-class, signature storyteller, visionary filmmaker, and dream producing partner,” said Sanford Panitch, President, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. “Jason and Gil as co-writing partners have a remarkable understanding of commercial quality cinema, and we are thrilled about the upcoming pipeline from these guys.”

“We’re excited to have evolved our storytelling partnership into a full-fledged production company and couldn’t be more proud to have a home at Sony Pictures, the studio most committed to the theatrical movie going experience,” said Reitman and Kenan.

Reitman and Kenan are Oscar nominees. Reitman received four Oscar noms, three for Up in the Air (Best Picture, Directing, Adapted Screenplay) and another for directing 2008’s Juno. Kenan was Oscar-nominated in the Best Feature Animation category in 2006 for his Sony Animation film Monster House.

Reitman previously made The Frontrunner at Sony in 2018 about the doomed 1988 presidential bid by Gary Hart which came apart due to the candidate’s extramarital affair. Hugh Jackman played Hart. As a producer, Reitman oversaw four seasons of the Golden Globe nominated Hulu comedy series Casual. He also produced the Oscar-winning film Whiplash, Jean-Marc Vallee’s Demolition, and the horror comedy Jennifer’s Body, by director Karyn Kusama. Last year during the pandemic, Reitman created and directed the Home Movie Princess Bride, raising a million dollars for World Central Kitchen.

Kenan also directed such movies as City of Ember, Poltergeist, and the current holiday season Netflix-Studiocanal movie A Boy Called Christmas, which he co-wrote. For Monster House, Kenan was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature. A Boy Called Christmas stars Kristen Wiig, Maggie Smith, Michiel Huisman, Jim Broadbent, Stephen Merchant, Zoe Colletti and Toby Jones.

