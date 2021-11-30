Gersh Signs Ernest Hemingway Estate

EXCLUSIVE: The Ernest Hemingway estate has inked with Gersh for representation as the agency will look to explore opportunities for the author’s work across film, TV and digital media.

Gersh Partner Joe Veltre tells Deadline, “We are thrilled to be working with the Hemingway Estate. Hemingway is a twentieth century icon, and the most important and influential American author of our time. Considering his tremendous literary work and fascinating personal life, we believe there are great opportunities to create future projects that will both honor his work and entertain new audiences in the years ahead.”

The Ernest Hemingway Estate added, “The heirs and descendants of Ernest Hemingway enthusiastically welcome this relationship. As active and involved stewards of Hemingway’s work, we are excited to help foster the creation of fresh adaptations that can be enjoyed by both new and lifelong fans. We feel that modern film and television mediums are better equipped than ever to bring the spirit of Hemingway’s words to life in ways never imagined before. Papa fought hard to share his version of the truth with the world, and inspired so many to do the same. We are confident that with the help of Gersh, Ernest Hemingway’s works will live on to inspire courage and self-reflection – both on the page and on the silver screen.”

Hemingway’s writing was awarded both the Nobel Prize in Literature and Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. His canon includes such classics as The Sun Also Rises, A Farewell to Arms, The Old Man and the Sea, For Whom the Bell Tolls, and A Moveable Feast, all of which continue to sell millions of copies around the globe annually, and many of which have adapted for the stage and screen. Ken Burns recently made the documentary Hemingway capturing the author’s life and iconic status as cultural touchstone.

Born in Oak Park, Ill, Hemingway began his career as a journalist at the age of 17. From there he would serve in the First World War, became a member of the 1920s ex-pats in Paris known as the Lost Generation, and reported from the front lines of the Spanish Civil war and World War II. He was also an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting and fishing, all of which factored into his writing.