Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr Remember George Harrison On 20th Anniversary Of Death

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr paid tribute to George Harrison today on the 20th anniversary of their Beatles bandmate’s death.

“Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago,” McCartney posted on Instagram along with a Beatles-era photograph of the two in a recording studio. “I miss my friend so much.”

Starr posted a photo on Instagram from even earlier Beatles days, with himself and Harrison in mop tops, tuxedoes and smoking cigars. “Peace and love to you George,” Starr writes. “I miss you man.”

Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, posted a short, psychedelic video clip of Harrison’s song “Within You, Without You,” along with a simple message of “We love you, George.”

See all three messages below.

Harrison died of lung cancer on Nov. 29, 2001, at the age of 58, becoming the second Beatle to pass away (John Lennon was murdered in New York City on Dec. 8, 1980).

Interest in the Beatles remains undiminished: Disney+ unveiled Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary The Beatles: Get Back on Nov. 25, and the upcoming Brian Epstein biopic Midas Man recently announced casting for the band.