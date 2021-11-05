George Clooney Issues Open Letter Requesting No Photos Of His Children In Publications

George Clooney has issued a plea to the media – leave my kids out of it.

Clooney issued an open letter tonight addressed to “the Daily Mail and other publications,” asking for restraint in photos and other mentions of his offspring.

“Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd’s 1 year-old baby in your publication, and the fact that you subsequently took those pictures down, we would request that you refrain from putting our children’s faces in your publication. I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment. The nature of my wife’s work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover. We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences.

We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn’t greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted.

Thank you

George Clooney”

Sent from my iPad

The request by Clooney isn’t the first time celebrities have asked for their children’s privacy. Most famously, Michael Jackson resorted to elaborate face coverings for his children when they were young. Many celebrities won’t share photos of their children on social media, while others alter the photos to blur or otherwise obscure their children.

In politics, reporting generally avoids direct attacks on the offspring of presidents until they are adults or make a public appearance that requests attention. Such policies were particularly noticeable during the Bill Clinton and Barack Obama administrations.