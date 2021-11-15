‘Gentefied’ Co-Creator Linda Yvette Chávez Signs Overall Deal With 20th Television

Gentefied‘s Linda Yvette Chávez has signed a multi-year overall deal with 20th Television. She will create her own as well as supervise other writers’ dramas and comedies for all platforms.

“Just take one look at the creators Karey Burke, Carolyn Cassidy and how their teams are uplifting at 20th Television and you’ll quickly see a studio investing in a brighter future for representation in media,” Chávez said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that I get to be a part of this family and add this bold Xicana voice to 20th’s legendary canon of television. We’re about to make some bomb-ass shows together and showcase the gorgeous array of stories that exist in our BIPOC communities. With them as my champions I know there’s nothing we can’t achieve. Hollywood’s not ready!”

Chávez is co-creator, co-showrunner, director, and executive producer of Netflix’s Gentefied, a series that follows the lives of a multigenerational Mexican American family from East Los Angeles. Season 2 of the Peabody Award-nominated dramedy premiered on Nov. 10. Both seasons are currently available to stream via Netflix.

“Linda is a tour de force writer with a spectacular voice and her series Gentefied is as hilarious as it is powerful, said Karey Burke, President, 20th Television. “She’s incredibly versatile and she shares our passion for fearless, inclusive storytelling—and on top of all that, she happens to be a fantastic person. Carolyn and I made it our mission to get her to this studio and we’re pinching ourselves she said yes.”

While producing Gentefied, Chávez adapted Erika L. Sanchez’s NY Times Best Selling novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter into a feature film for Anonymous Content and MACRO.

She also penned Eva Longoria’s directorial debut Flamin’ Hot, a film about the life of Richard Montanez, the creator of Hot Cheetos.

Up next for Chávez, she’ll make her directorial debut with her feature film Fieras.

She is repped by The Mission Entertainment, WME, and Del Shaw/Moonves.