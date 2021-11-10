‘General Hospital’ Pledges Support For Trans Community After Ingo Rademacher Exit

ABC’s General Hospital made its first post-Ingo Rademacher statement regarding one of the controversies that has surrounded his departure from the soap.

A short statement tweeted this morning from the soap’s official Twitter account states, “General Hospital stands in solidarity with the trans community.” The tweet then links to the GLAAD organization for resources and additional information on trans issues.

Last weekend, Rademacher, a longtime member of the soap’s cast, posted a retweeted image on his Instagram page that referred to Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health and first transgender four-star officer, as a “dude.” The Instagram post was condemned by GH castmates Nancy Lee Grahn and transgender actor Cassandra James, and Rademacher on Monday apologized for not crossing out the word “dude” while maintaining he still did not “think it was ok” to “call a transgender an empowered woman.”

Rademacher’s exit from the show was confirmed later that day, though his departure was in the works prior to last weekend’s Instagram post. The actor, sources say, was fired for failing to comply with the production’s Covid vaccine mandate.

Another longtime cast member departure is widely rumored (though not confirmed) to be imminent for similar reasons.

Today’s tweet from GH was greeted by followers with a range of opinions, though most are along the lines of, in the words of one commenter, “Took you long enough. Appreciate it though.” And many of the responses call for the soap to give James’ character, Dr. Terry Randolph, more screen time. Said one commenter about GH‘s “stands in solidarity” statement, “Prove it by writing a story for Terry.”