‘General Hospital’ Wraps Up Steve Burton Storyline – Without A Body

Residents of the fictional Port Charles mourned the (seeming) loss today of longtime General Hospital character Jason Morgan, as the ABC soap wrapped up the drama both onscreen and off in the wake of actor Steve Burton leaving the show over a Covid vaccine mandate.

In a tear-filled and flashback-heavy episode, various characters reacted to news that Burton’s Jason had perished in a tunnel collapse while attempting to rescue his long-lost brother Drew Cain (played by Cameron Mathison).

“I remember the first day he ever became my son,” said adoptive mother Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson). “I”m not going to have any new memories of Jason, just remember the conversations that we had.”

Said Mathison’s Drew, “Now that we started to finally connect as brothers, he’s gone.”

Following a quick flashback that showed Burton’s Jason promising longtime romantic interest Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) that he’d always be careful — “You always say that,” she replied — Carly and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) shared an emotional moment of mourning. Although acknowledging that a body wasn’t found in the rocky rubble, Sonny told Carly that no heartbeat was detected by equipment at the collapse site.

“Jason is dead,” he said.

“They said the same thing about you, and it turned out not to be true,” Carly told Sonny.

When Burton confirmed his departure from the show last seek after declining to comply with the production’s Covid vaccine mandate (as did Ingo Rademacher, another longtime GH cast member who opposes vaccine mandates), the actor said in an Instagram video, “Maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan.”

Burton said on a recent That’s Awesome with Steve & Bradford podcast with now-former co-star Bradford Anderson that he has declined interview requests to speak about the matter. “I have no interest, dude,” Burton said, “because I don’t want division.”