Gavin Newsom Says Kids Asked Him To Stay Home From U.N. Conference To Trick Or Treat: “I Had To Cancel”

On Tuesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom participated in a fireside chat at the 2021 California Economic Summit sponsored by California Forward. It was his first public appearance in two weeks.

He began by addressing “questions” that have swirled recently about the sudden cancelation of his trip to Scotland November 1-3 for the U.N. Climate Change Conference. He had cited “family obligations” through a spokesperson, but when Newsom was not seen in public for close to two weeks, the Internet rumor mill started up.

The governor said his decision was as simple — and as important — as trick or treating.

At a family dinner shortly before he was set to leave, the governor said, “the kids literally kind of had this intervention” because he and his wife, who was to travel with him, were going to miss Halloween.

“For them,” said Newsom, it was “worse than missing Christmas. I woke up the next morning…I had that knot in my stomach. I had to cancel.”

Newsom also acknowledged that he was among those fathers who “let’s be honest, have been doing as much at home as the moms are doing” during the pandemic.

That context helps illuminate the emotions behind a tweet from First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom earlier this week, which was later deleted.

“It’s funny how certain folks can’t handle truth,” Siebel Newsom wrote over the weekend. “When someone cancels something, maybe they’re just in the office working; maybe in their free time they’re at home with their family, at their kids’ sports matches, or dining out with their wife. Please stop hating and get a life.”

The governor said that, given the work he got done on Covid and other issues facing the state last week, it was “probably the most productive week I’ve had since I’ve been governor.” He also spent more than just Halloween with his kids.

He listed their activities, which included going to the Boo Fest soccer tournament in Sacramento, taking his kids to work, where they got coloring books from State Senate Pro Tem Toni Adkins, who gave his kids coloring books. “I was the father of the year for that,” he said.

Watch it below.