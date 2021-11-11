‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Rory McCann To Lead Fudge Park/Ocean Independent’s DCI Jim Daley Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones star Rory McCann is to play the lead in the DCI Jim Daley TV adaptation from Inbetweeners producer Fudge Park and Ocean Independent.

The eight-part drama, which is without a broadcaster or distributor, is written and directed by I Hate Suzie director Anthony Neilson and adapted from the books by former police officer Denzil Meyrick, who is also exec producing.

McCann, who starred as Sandor Clegane in the HBO mega-hit and appeared in Jumanji: The Next Level, will play Scotland-based DCI Daley.

Ocean Independent, the production arm of talent agency Emptage Hallett, has teamed with Fudge Park for the show.

“These stories are much more than typical whodunnits and the whole team is committed to delivering a complex, compelling, and accessible series that will stand to comparison with the best adult dramas from Europe and the US,” said Neilson.

Meyrick is exec producing alongside Fudge Park’s Phil Gilbert and Ocean’s Michael Hallett. McCann is repped by Emptage Hallett, Meyrick by Jo Bell at Bell Lomax Moreton, Anthony Neilson by Julia Tyrell Management and the DCI Daley novels are published by Polygon.