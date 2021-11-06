Friday Ratings: A Big Night For CBS Crime Lineup, But Fox’s ‘SmackDown’ And ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ Also Strong

Friday was a good night for CBS, as the Eye Nework’s lineup of crime dramas all had season-best deliveries. The lineup tied for the top spot in demos and had the night’s largest audience for Blue Bloods at 6.07 million viewers.

At 8:00 PM, S.W.A.T. was tops in its hour with 4.70 million viewers, up +5% from its last original two weeks ago, when it scored 4.49m viewers. It had an 0.5.

Magnum P.I. was also #1 with 5.38 million viewers, also up +12% from its last original, rising from 4.82 million viewers. It had an 0.4.

Finally, Blue Bloods at 10 PM and grew +5% from its last original two weeks ago, when it had 5.78 million viewers.

ABC saw a new episode of Shark Tank come in with an 0.5, but that wasn’t enough to prop up trailing 20/20, which focused on the so-called “Happy Face Killer.”

Fox had its perennial demo champion, the WWE Friday Night SmackDown, arrive with an 0.5, but just 1.98 million in viewers.

NBC says its new Home Sweet Home in at an 0.2 for the 8 PM hour, with Dateline rising to 0.4 on the strength of its examination of the murder of a Florida teacher.

The CW had Penn & Teller: Fool Us at an 0.1 and an increase in audience size, but that wasn’t enough to hold the crowd for the trailing Nancy Drew, which was down big at an 0.0 and a friends and family sized audience of 0.31.