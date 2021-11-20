Friday Ratings: ABC Tops The Night With A Huge ‘20/20’ And Strong ‘Shark Tank’

ABC’s 20/20 won the Friday night demo wars with a huge 1.0, as the newsmag and interviewer Diane Sawyer profiled the “House of Horror” story of the Turpin family, whose 12 children suffered unimaginable torture and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. The show was seen by more than 7 million viewers.

Earlier, there was nothing abstract about the big winner on the network’s Shark Tank on Friday. A paint-by-numbers company called “Pink Picasso” closed a $400k deal after a four-Shark bidding war. The drama of those negotiations raised Shark Tank to an 0.6 on the night.

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown emanated from Hartford, Connecticut, as the Uso family revved up the excitement for a Sunday Survivor Series PPV event. The action brought in an 0.5.

NBC game show The Wall dropped a bit from last week, coming in at an 0.3, which was also the demo score for trailing newsmag Dateline.

At CBS, the crime drama lineup saw new episodes of Magnum PI and Blue Bloods both holding steady at an 0.4.

The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us had a slight gain to 0.1, with its trailing Nancy Drew still struggling at an 0.0.