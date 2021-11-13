Friday Ratings: ABC Is King Of The Night With ‘Shark Tank’ And ’20/20′

It was a Friday night filled with sharing the ratings wealth among the networks.

A three-way tie atop the demo wars on the night saw ABC’s Shark Tank and newsmag 20/20 both score an 0.5, with the WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox also coming in with an 0.5, the latter a momentum-builder for next weekend’s Survivor’s Series pay-per-view event.

At ABC, Shark Tank’s Episode 6 was highlighted by a company advising on pre-nuptial agreements. ABC’s 20/20 kept the ball moving with the story of a true crime writer who helped free a woman wrongly accused of her son’s death.

Meanwhile, the CBS crime dramas Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods both came in at an 0.4, with the shows also scoring above 5 million viewers. Newcomer SWAT at 8 pm also scored an 0.4, but had a slightly smaller total audience

At NBC, Ava DuVernay’s Home Sweet Home was given an abrupt exit by the network. In its place were new episodes of game show The Wall, hosted by Chris Hardwick. The switch didn’t have much impact, with The Wall hitting it at an 0.3.

Following that was a two-hour Dateline, which did well at an 0.4 with its fifth examination of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, the doomsday preppers charged in the murders of Lori’s children.

The CW had Penn & Teller: Fool Us coming in with an 0.1, up from last week in demos and audience. But Nancy Drew again came for an 0.0 on the night, although its audience viewership grew slightly.