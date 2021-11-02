Freestyle Digital Media Acquires Lok Kwan Woo’s Horror-Thriller ‘The Darker The Lake’ — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American VOD rights to Slater Brothers Entertainment’s horror-thriller, The Darker The Lake, with plans to release it across internet, cable, and satellite platforms on March 1, 2022.

The Australian AFM entry directed by Lok Kwan Woo tells the story of what happens when strange, supernatural murders suddenly become the talk of a peaceful, small town. As two local detectives struggle to solve a deadly game, the myth of this game begin to reveal secrets too close to home.

Lok, Z Zoccolante and Yang Yang penned the film, which stars stars Elyse Levesque (The Big Ugly, Orphan Black), Veronica Ferres (The Unforgivable), Gina Stiebitz (Dark), Vladimir Burlakov (Kleo) and Wei-Ning Hsu (The Victim’s Game).

Lok also produced, with UDUM Media’s Anni Hsu exec producing alongside Todd and Grant Slater of Slater Brothers Entertainment.

“I am thrilled to have partnered up with Entertainment Studios, Freestyle Digital Media, and Slater Brothers Entertainment,” said Lok. “We love that they each responded to the picture in their own way and collectively feel this film will resonate with viewers around the world.”

“From the start, we knew there was a special opportunity for our company to work with an incredibly talented individual in Lok,” added Todd Slater. “Lok’s vision for this film blew us away, and she knew exactly what she wanted to say at every step of the way. We couldn’t be happier to have partnered with her on this picture and her next.”



Freestyle is the digital film distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios. Recent releases from the company include Best Summer Ever, a teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson; The Wedding Year, starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp; The Last Photograph, starring Danny Huston; Berserk, starring Nick Cannon; and Untogether, starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal.

Freestyle Digital Media’s Director of Acquisitions, Chris Gray, negotiated the deal to acquire The Darker The Lake directly with Todd and Grant Slater of Slater Brothers Entertainment.