Frameline Voices Sets Official Selections For Its 2021-22 Program

Frameline, the arts nonprofit that hosts San Francisco’s International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, has announced seven new selections for their 10th annual Frameline Voices short distribution program.

Frameline Voices is a curated program of short films and episodic content representing experiences unique to LGBTQ+ people and communities. Voices fosters career advancement for queer and gender non-binary creators through the exhibition of their work. Voices also aims to improve and equalize mainstream media representations of LGBTQ+ people through content distribution and career development of LGBTQ+ creators.

“We’re delighted to continue to bring the special fun of a Frameline festival to all screens, everywhere through our Frameline Voices program,” says Frameline’s Director of Distribution and Educational Programming, Lindsey Hodgson. “Our new cohort of Voices filmmakers are the fiercest and finest of LGBTQ+ storytellers, bringing us stories with unique points of view and all kinds of hilarity, heart and soul. We can’t wait to share them with audiences nation and world wide, and acknowledge the ongoing and generous support of the NEA Grants for the Arts, without whom this program would not be possible.”

Five of the seven films (Flex, Blackness Is Everything, Four Fruitbites, The Rogers, and My Aunties) are available now on Here TV, America’s first and largest LGBTQ+ premium subscription TV and streaming service, and will also be accessible on other platforms in the coming weeks, including on Alaska Airlines flights and on YouTube. Two additional titles, Noor and Layla and Luv U Cuz, will premiere on Here TV and other platform partners in January 2022. My Aunties will also premiere for free on Frameline’s YouTube channel starting the week of November 29, in celebration of World AIDS Day on December 1.

Submissions are open for the Frameline Festival in June 2022 and more information can be found here. All films that participate in the Voices program are hand selected from the festival lineup. The Frameline Voices program is made possible through the Media Arts grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Here is the full list of 2021/22 selections for Frameline Voices:

4 Fruit Bites Dir. Dave Quantic | 2021 | USA

An introduction to four unique queer, trans, and genderqueer voices as featured in the Fruitbowl Podcast.

Blackness Is Everything Dir. Alba Roland Mejia | 2021 | USA

This experimental/performative short film celebrates the diversity of the Black diaspora in the Bay Area.

Flex Dir. Matt Porter | 2020 | USA

Charles explores the gray areas of his own sexuality after going through an unexpected breakup. Starring Charles Gould (Bonding), Charles Rogers (Search Party, Men Don’t Whisper), and Brianna Baker (Suicide Kale).

Luv U Cruz Dir. Eric Pumphrey | 2021 | USA

Set in a not-too-distant future, two cousins bond over the course of a night on the town, until their relationship is tested in more ways than one.

​​My Aunties Dir. Richard O’Connor | 2020 | USA

Raised by gay parents in the early 1980s, Stefan Lynch was cared for and loved by a group of adults, largely gay men, who he called his “aunties.” Stefan remembers the succession of AIDS-related illnesses in his family, but even in the face of sickness and loss, his aunties showed him how to survive and care for one another.

Noor and Layla Dir. Fawzia Mirza | 2021 | Canada

Noor and Layla are breaking up. Is it the end of the road for these two Muslim women… or is it just the beginning?

The Rogers Dir. Joe Wilson & Dean Hamer | 2020 | USA

An intimate glimpse of the first visible group of transgender men in the Pacific Islands: the Rogers of Samoa. From the loneliness of family rejection and homelessness to the camaraderie of church, cooking, and dance, their stories reveal the challenges and possibilities of life in an island society rooted in culture and tradition.