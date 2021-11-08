Fox Midseason Premiere Dates: ‘9-1-1 Lone Star’ Season Bow, ‘Joe Millionaire’ Return, New ‘Monarch’ & ‘Cleaning Lady’ & More

Fox is out with midseason dates for its new series Monarch, The Cleaning Lady and Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer along with the returns of 9-1-1 Lone Star and I Can See Your Voice.

They join three shows the network dated last month: new competition series Next Level Chef (Sunday, January 2) and Season 2 of Mayim Bialik sitcom Call Me Kat and new comedy Pivoting (both Sunday, January 9).

Housebroken, the new animated comedy that was set to bow in midseason, is not on the schedule. See the full 2022 slate below, including the returns of the Sunday animated block and more.

After the January 2 bow of Next Level Chef, the winter sked kicks in on Monday, January 3, with the Season 3 premiere of drama 9-1-1 Lone Star at 8 p.m., followed by the series launch of Elodie Yung-led drama The Cleaning Lady at 9. Lone Star, headlined by Rob Lowe, will bridge the fall and spring runs of mothership 9-1-1 which is slated to return in March.

The sophomore run of Ken Jeong-hosted singing competition I Can See Your Voice premieres at 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, followed by the time-slot debut of Next Level Chef at 9 and the launch of rebooted dating competition series Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer at 10 p.m. The latter show’s time-period premiere is set for 8 p.m. Thursday, January 13.

Monarch, the country music family dynasty series starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto, premieres Sunday, January 30, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Season 5 of The Resident continues at 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, followed by the time-period premiere of Monarch at 9 p.m.

Also set to return from their holiday breaks at Sunday toons The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy.

Here are Fox’s midseason premiere dates (all times ET/PT unless noted; *Live to all time zones):

Sunday, January 2:

*8-9 p.m. ET/5-6 p.m. PT NEXT LEVEL CHEF (Series premiere)

9-9:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Special time)

9:30-10 p.m. THE GREAT NORTH (Special time)

Mondays, beginning January 3:

8-9 p.m. 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Season 2 premiere)

9-10 p.m. THE CLEANING LADY (Series premiere)

Wednesdays, beginning January 5

8-9 p.m. I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE (Season 2 premiere)

9-10 p.m. NEXT LEVEL CHEF (Time period premiere)

Thursday, January 6:

8-10 p.m. JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER (Two-hour series premiere)

Sunday, January 9:

*8-8:30 PM/5-5:30 PM PT CALL ME KAT (Season 2 premiere)

*8:30-9 p.m./5:30-6 p.m. PT PIVOTING (Series premiere)

9-9:30 PM BOB’S BURGERS

9:30-10 p.m. FAMILY GUY

Thursdays, beginning January 13:

8-9 p.m. JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER (Time period premiere)

9-9:30 PM CALL ME KAT (Time period premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. PIVOTING (Time period premiere)

Sunday, January 30:

*10-11:10 PM ET/7-8:10 PM PT MONARCH (Series Premiere)

Tuesdays, beginning February 1

8-9 p.m. THE RESIDENT

9-10 p.m. MONARCH (Time Period Premiere)