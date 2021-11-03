Fox Sports Signs Sweeping Rights Deal With UEFA, Includes 2024, 2028 European Soccer Championships

Fox Sports has expanded its soccer portfolio, announcing a rights deal with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) that features more than 1,500 soccer matches starting with the UEFA Nations League in June 2022.

Fox Sports coverage can also be made available on the Fox Bet and Fox Bet Super 6 services, “complementing the user experience of these platforms” and helping the company’s fast-growing sports betting biz.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch dropped the news in the middle of a conference call following the company’s earnings report for the September quarter. A normalized sports schedule helped boost ad revenue by 17% from the year earlier.

The network’s six-year agreement includes rights to the following events in all languages (except Spanish and Portuguese):

• UEFA European Football Championship 2024

• UEFA European Football Championship 2028

• UEFA Nations League

• UEFA National Team Competitions (including FIFA World Cup qualifiers and Euro qualifiers)

• All Friendly Matches controlled by UEFA

“We are thrilled to welcome UEFA’s most-coveted events to Fox Sports’ unrivaled soccer portfolio,” said FOX Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks. “The Euros fit perfectly into the world’s greatest tournaments – including the FIFA Men’s and Women’s World Cups, CONMEBOL Copa América and Concacaf Gold Cup – solidifying Fox Sports’ summer of soccer through 2028.”