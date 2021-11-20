Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Lands First TV Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse, Set For Monday

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson said tonight that the “not guilty” verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was “the right conclusion.” Carlson doubtless feels the same about Rittenhouse’s choice for his first post-verdict interview.

Fox News Channel announced this evening that Carlson will conduct an exclusive conversation on Monday with the 18-year old Rittenhouse, who was acquitted today after shooting three men during protests in Kenosha, WI last year.

A portion of the interview will air on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday at 8 PM/ET. That will be followed by a Tucker Carlson Originals special on Fox Nation in December. The special will include additional portions of the interview as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Rittenhouse and his defense team.

“Our team has been spending quite a bit of time with Rittenhouse, his lawyers and his family,” said Carlson of the interview and special at the close of his show tonight. “The one thing we have’t heard about is Kyle Rittenhouse’s view.”

The Fox News host continued, “This is not about politics…this is about the most fundamental right you have: The right to protect yourself from oppression.”

The Fox Nation documentary will be the second such offering from Tucker Carlson Originals in the past month. The first was a three-part series in early November called Patriot Purge, which was decried by former and current Fox News personalities and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as well as Anti Defamation League CEO and National Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt, who called its contention that the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was a false flag operation “an abject indisputable lie.”

According to Nielsen Media Research, Tucker Carlson Tonight is the top-rated cable news show, with an average of nearly 3.2 million viewers and 514,000 in the key 25-54 demographic. It ranks number one in basic cable at 8 p.m. ET.