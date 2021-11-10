Former Mondo Media CEO John Evershed Joins ‘The Liberator’ Producer Trioscope

EXCLUSIVE: Trioscope, the company behind Netflix animated drama The Liberator, has brought in two new hires.

Animation veteran and former Mondo Media CEO John Evershed joins as Chief Strategy Officer and Taylor Church joins as Vice President of Production.

Evershed will oversee Trioscope’s corporate strategy, including financing, international co-productions and business development. He previously served as the CEO of Mondo Media, where he oversaw the channel’s formation on VRV – WarnerMedia’s SVOD aggregation platform, generated 5B views on YouTube and raising more than $100 million in company and project financing. He also produced originals for Adult Swim, MTV, Syfy and IFC.

Church will supervise all facets of production from pre-production to post. She previously worked with the company on The Liberator and spent several years at School of Humans, an Atlanta-based multi-platform production house.

The hires come after the company raised over $5M investments from companies including venture capital firm Bitkraft Ventures and Sony.

“John has been at the forefront of the burgeoning adult animation market. His ability to innovate and entrepreneurial expertise are key to our company’s expansion,” said L.C. Crowley, CEO of Trioscope. “He’s already planted a massive footprint in the industry, and we’re enthusiastic about the direction he’ll take our brand and business.”

“Taylor is an essential asset to the team; she’s had a seat at the table from the jump through her integral work on our first series The Liberator,” added Brandon Barr, President of Trioscope.