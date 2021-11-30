FirstRespondersFirst, The CAA Foundation & Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Launch Interactive Community For Healthcare Workers’

#FirstRespondersFirst is an initiative of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global and the CAA Foundation that has raised more than $10 million to support healthcare workers on the frontlines of the Covid pandemic.

Today #FirstRespondersFirst and the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation launched the next phase of All In: WellBeing First for Healthcare, debuting a new interactive online community of practice. The All In website will serve as a hub of mental health and resiliency resources, providing tools for implementation and a platform to share and engage with other perspectives and commentary from frontline healthcare workers, institutional leaders, and the public.

In addition, the organizations have launched the All In Fund with an initial $1,000,000 donation, which aims to provide financial resources to implement healthcare workforce well-being solutions and/or further scale promising existing practices.

“As we enter year two of this global pandemic, our efforts and donations are part of our steadfast commitment to ensuring that the well-being of first responders and medical professionals remains intact, as well as our pledge to use our resources to help drive meaningful change for these communities,” said CAA Foundation Executive Deborah Marcus. “We invite you all to join us in this journey.”

Grants from the All IN Fund will support organizations aligned with the coalition’s key areas of focus, leading with projects that modify operational processes to mitigate the known causes of burnout, programs that complement existing Employee Assistance Programs to broaden engagement with well-being and mental health support, and initiatives to support the well-being of the healthcare workforce.

Along with funding, grantees will also receive exclusive access to toolkits, resources, webinars, and peer-to-peer support networks, alongside amplification opportunities. The fund will be invitation-only and will be managed by #FirstRespondersFirst, a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation. Initial investment in the fund will be provided by #FirstRespondersFirst, the Johnson & Johnson Foundation, and the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation.

“The healthcare workforce is experiencing unprecedented rates of burnout, trauma, and isolation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic—the most severe global mass trauma event since World War II. We are just beginning to understand the full impact of these traumatic events, but it is no exaggeration to say frontline workers are on the brink of a secondary health crisis—one that could last for generations,” said Michelle Williams, dean of the faculty at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Collaborating partners include leading healthcare organizations such as The American Association of Colleges of Nursing, American College of Emergency Physicians, American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, American Nurses Foundation, the Collaborative for Healing and Renewal in Medicine, the Johnson & Johnson Center for Health Worker Innovation, Medicine Forward, National Black Nurses Association, Philippine Nurses Association of America, and the Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare. The organizations represent close to 300,000 frontline workers across the nation.