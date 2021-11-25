Female Doctor Who Linked With Young Men Committing Crime, Claims British Politician

A British politician has claimed that casting women in film and TV roles that have traditionally been occupied by men is leaving boys with criminals for role models.

Speaking during a Westminster debate marking International Men’s Day, Conservative Party MP Nick Fletcher linked “female replacements” for roles such as Doctor Who, or the rumoured James Bond casting post-Daniel Craig, has left young men looking up to characters such as Peaky Blinders protagonist Tommy Shelby.

“Is there any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?” He said in comments that appeared to baffle others involved in the debate.

“There seems to be a call from a tiny, but very vocal, minority that every male character or good role model must have a female replacement,” Fletcher continued. “In recent years we have seen Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Luke Skywalker, The Equaliser, all replaced by women.”

Labour Party Chair Anneliese Dodds, also speaking in the debate, replied that she thought the issue was “far more complex” than Fletcher had suggested.

You can watch Fletcher make his claims below.