‘Fauda’: Inbar Lavi, Mark Ivanir Among 5 Cast In Season 4 Of Israeli Series As Production Begins

EXCLUSIVE: Production has begun on the fourth season of the global hit Israeli series Fauda, from Tel Aviv-based yes Studios. The new season will return with four new cast members led by Inbar Lavi (Lucifer, Imposters), along with Mark Ivanir (Away, Barry), Amir Boutrous (The Crown, Aladdin), Lucy Ayoub and Loai Noufi (Hashoter Hatov, Tyrant). Character details are being kept under wraps.

The 10-episode Season 4, which will be filming throughout Israel and in the Ukraine, picks up after Season 3’s heartbreaking loss of one of the unit’s core members. Doron, played by series co-creator Lior Raz (Hit &Run, 6 Underground) and the team face simultaneous unrest on two fronts – by Hezbollah activists from Lebanon and Palestinian militants in the West Bank.

Lavi, Ivanir, Boutrous, Ayoub and Noufi join returning cast members Itzik Cohen (Captain Ayub) Rona-Lee Shimon (Nurit) Idan Amedi (Sagi) Doron Ben David (Steve) Yaacov Zada Daniel (Eli) and Meirav Shirom (Dana)

Fauda, which means ‘chaos’ in Arabic, launched on Netflix in 2016, and has since become one of Israel’s most well-known series internationally. With this upcoming season, Fauda will become the country’s longest running action series.

The series was co-created by Raz and Avi Issacharoff, and is produced by Liat Benasuly and yes TV. Noah Stollman returns as the series’ head writer. Omri Givon (Hostages, When Heroes Fly) is directing all episodes.

The new season is scheduled to launch on Israel’s yes TV in mid-2022 and will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide.

Tel Aviv based yes Studios handles the series’ international sales.

Lavi has appeared on the TV side in series including Lucifer, Stumptown, Imposters, Prison Break and The Last Ship. On the film side, she has appeared in Collin Friesen’s Sorry for Your Loss, Breck Eisner’s The Last Witch Hunter and more. She is currently in post in Vronika, a psychological thriller from writer/director Geert Heetebrij. She’s repped by Justice & Ponder, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Ivanir has recurred on shows including Homeland, Transparent, and The New Pope, as well as appearing in films including The Terminal and Get Smart. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Thruline.

Boutrous’ credits include The Crown, Tyrant, and the 2019 feature Aladdin, among others. He’s repped by Paul Becker Talent.

Nochi television work includes Israeli series Hashoter Hatov and Tyrant, among others. He was most recently seen in Israeli comedy HaNachala. He’s repped by ADD Agency in Israel.