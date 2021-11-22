‘Fantasy Island’: John Gabriel Rodriquez Upped To Series Regular On Fox Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Javier in Fantasy Island. John Gabriel Rodriquez, who recurred as the character in Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming second season of Fox’s contemporary version of the classic drama series.

Starring Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes, Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the “what if” questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires.

Rugged, handsome and charismatic, Javier (Rodriquez) is Fantasy Island’s head of transport – a pilot, mechanic and jack of all trades. While the island provides Javier refuge, as with everything else it offers, it may come at the price of a reckoning.

The series stars Sanchez as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke, who set aside her own ambitions, and the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Barnes plays Ruby Akuda, a young woman with an old soul who arrived on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and was given a new lease on life as Roarke’s right hand.

Fantasy Island hails from Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios and Fox Entertainment.

In addition to Fantasy Island, Rodriquez has done guest starring/recurring stints on NCIS, Young and Hungry, The Fosters and Rosewood and was a series regular in the NBC pilot Miranda’s Rights. He’s repped by Haven Entertainment and A3 Artists Agency.