Iceland Roasts Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse In Tourism Video; Touts “Open-World Experience Where Everything Is Real”

An actor and Mark Zuckerberg look-alike skewed the virtual reality of the founder’s Metaverse while promoted the stunning waterfalls and wild horses of Iceland in a tourism video.

Urging people to visit “Icelandverse,” actor Jörundur Ragnarsson, with a short bowl haircut and awkward body movements and identified in the video as Zack Mossbergsson, chief visionary officer, says, “Today I want to talk about a revolutionary approach on how to connect our world without being super weird.”

“Some said it’s not possible. Some said it’s out of reach. To them we say, it’s already here. Seriously, it’s here,” he gestures to snowy wonderland. “What do we call this not-so-new chapter in human connectivity? The Icelandverse. Enhanced actual realty without silly looking headsets. In our open-world experience, everything is real and has been for millions of years.”

Facebook last week formally changed its name to Meta, reflecting a concept Zuckerberg started talking about last summer that sees virtual reality reshaping the Internet into a Metaverse with leading the way. In July he called it “the ultimate expression of social technology” and “a virtual environment where you can be present with people in a digital space. An embodied Internet that you are inside of.”

The video, from InspiredByIceland.com that’s caught fire on social media, called Icelandverse “completely immersive. With water that’s wet. With humans to connect with. There is real moss. Sky you can see with your eyeball. Volcanic rocks you can caress. Really big geysers. Birds you can watch. Waterfalls you can stand near. Horses you can ride with hair you can touch.”