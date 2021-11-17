‘The Expendables 4’: Two Crew Members Injured During Production In Europe

Two crew members have been injured during the production of Sylvester Stallone action film The Expendables 4, which is currently filming in Greece.

According to producer Millennium, one injury involved a painter falling from height during pre-production. The painter required hospital treatment but we’re told they have now recovered.

The second injury occurred more recently when a stuntman backed up a slow-moving vehicle over a camera assistant’s foot. We are told the assistant has now recovered.

A representative from the production told us: “The production of Expendables 4 is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of all crew.”

Scott Waugh is directing the Lionsgate actioner, which is filming in Thessaloniki, northern Greece. Joining Stallone in the fourth instalment are Megan Fox, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Andy Garcia, Iko Uwais, 50 Cent, Levy Tran, Tony Jaa, and Randy Couture.

The lucrative franchise is no stranger to incident. In 2011, a stuntman died and another was injured during filming in Bulgaria. 26-year-old Kun Liu was killed while performing on an inflatable boat on the Ognyanovo dam. A year later his parents filed suit against Millennium Films for wrongful death.

Over the years, a number of the veteran actors starring in the franchise have described their own injuries, some of which can likely be attributed to age.

In 2014, Stallone said during promotion for The Expendables 3: “When I do The Expendables I break my neck, my spine, and dislocate shoulders. I fell on my back and had to put some metal in there.”

Terry Crews described a “near-death” experience on the same shoot involving Jason Statham driving a truck into the Black Sea, while Antonio Banderas said he got a lingering knee injury on the first day of production while running to jump into a helicopter.

Following the Rust tragedy, producers are under renewed pressure to ensure stringent health and safety measures on set.