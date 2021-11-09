European Film Awards Nominations: ‘Titane’, ‘The Hand Of God’, ‘Compartment No. 6’ Up For Top Prizes – Full List

The European Film Academy has announced nominations for the 34th European Film Awards which will be handed out in Berlin on December 11. Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner, Titane; Florian Zeller’s 2020 drama and double Oscar winner The Father; and Jasmila Zbanic’s Quo Vadis Aida?, which was nominated for an Oscar at the 93rd edition, are tied with four mentions each.
Titane is the Oscar submission from France this year and, likewise, several other candidates for the International Feature Academy Award figure at the EFAs. They include Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God and Juho Kuosmanen’s Compartment No. 6, from Italy and Finland, respectively. Each of those films, alongside the titles above, is nominated in the European Film 2021 category, and both figure in three races.
Ducournau, Zeller, Zbanic and Sorrentino are all up for European Director 2021 while Radu Jude rounds out the field for his Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn which is Romania’s submission to the Oscars. Other EFA nominees across various categories which are also repping their home countries for the Oscars this year include Norway’s The Worst Person In The World, Denmark’s Flee and Austria’s Great Freedom.
Here’s the list of nominations announced today:
EUROPEAN FILM 2021
COMPARTMENT NO. 6, dir: Juho Kuosmanen
QUO VADIS, AIDA?, dir: Jasmila Žbanić
THE FATHER, dir: Florian Zeller
THE HAND OF GOD, dir: Paolo Sorrentino
TITANE, dir: Julia Ducournau
EUROPEAN COMEDY 2021
NINJABABY, dir: Yngvild Sve Flikke
THE MORNING AFTER, dir: Méliane Marcaggi
THE PEOPLE UPSTAIRS, dir: Cesc Gay
EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY 2021
BABI YAR. CONTEXT, dir: Sergei Loznitsa
FLEE, dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen
MR BACHMANN AND HIS CLASS, dir: Maria Speth
TAMING THE GARDEN, dir: Salomé Jashi
THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BOY IN THE WORLD, dirs: Kristina Lindström & Kristian Petri
EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE FILM 2021
EVEN MICE BELONG IN HEAVEN, dirs: Denisa Grimmová & Jan Bubeníček
FLEE, dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen
THE APE STAR, dir: Linda Hambäck
WHERE IS ANNE FRANK, dir: Ari Folman
WOLFWALKERS, dirs: Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart
EUROPEAN DIRECTOR 2021
Julia Ducornau for TITANE
Radu Jude for BAD LUCK BANGING OR LOONY PORN
Paolo Sorrentino for THE HAND OF GOD
Jasmila Žbanić for QUO VADIS, AIDA?
Florian Zeller for THE FATHER
EUROPEAN ACTRESS 2021
Jasna Đuričić in QUO VADIS, AIDA?
Seidi Haarla in COMPARTMENT NO. 6
Carey Mulligan in PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Renate Reinsve in THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD
Agathe Rousselle in TITANE
EUROPEAN ACTOR 2021
Yuriy Borisov in COMPARTMENT NO. 6
Anthony Hopkins in THE FATHER
Vincent Lindon in TITANE
Tahar Rahim in THE MAURITANIAN
Franz Rogowski in GREAT FREEDOM
EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER 2021
Radu Jude for BAD LUCK BANGING OR LOONY PORN
Paolo Sorrentino for THE HAND OF GOD
Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt for THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD
Jasmila Žbanić for QUO VADIS, AIDA?
Florian Zeller & Christopher Hampton for THE FATHER
