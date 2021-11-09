European Film Awards Nominations: ‘Titane’, ‘The Hand Of God’, ‘Compartment No. 6’ Up For Top Prizes – Full List

The European Film Academy has announced nominations for the 34th European Film Awards which will be handed out in Berlin on December 11. Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner, Titane; Florian Zeller’s 2020 drama and double Oscar winner The Father; and Jasmila Zbanic’s Quo Vadis Aida?, which was nominated for an Oscar at the 93rd edition, are tied with four mentions each.

‘The Hand Of God’ Netflix Titane is the Oscar submission from France this year and, likewise, several other candidates for the International Feature Academy Award figure at the EFAs. They include Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God and Juho Kuosmanen’s Compartment No. 6, from Italy and Finland, respectively. Each of those films, alongside the titles above, is nominated in the European Film 2021 category, and both figure in three races.

Ducournau, Zeller, Zbanic and Sorrentino are all up for European Director 2021 while Radu Jude rounds out the field for his Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn which is Romania’s submission to the Oscars. Other EFA nominees across various categories which are also repping their home countries for the Oscars this year include Norway’s The Worst Person In The World, Denmark’s Flee and Austria’s Great Freedom.

Here’s the list of nominations announced today:

EUROPEAN FILM 2021

COMPARTMENT NO. 6, dir: Juho Kuosmanen

QUO VADIS, AIDA?, dir: Jasmila Žbanić

THE FATHER, dir: Florian Zeller

THE HAND OF GOD, dir: Paolo Sorrentino

TITANE, dir: Julia Ducournau

EUROPEAN COMEDY 2021

NINJABABY, dir: Yngvild Sve Flikke

THE MORNING AFTER, dir: Méliane Marcaggi

THE PEOPLE UPSTAIRS, dir: Cesc Gay

EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY 2021

BABI YAR. CONTEXT, dir: Sergei Loznitsa

FLEE, dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

MR BACHMANN AND HIS CLASS, dir: Maria Speth

TAMING THE GARDEN, dir: Salomé Jashi

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BOY IN THE WORLD, dirs: Kristina Lindström & Kristian Petri

EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE FILM 2021

EVEN MICE BELONG IN HEAVEN, dirs: Denisa Grimmová & Jan Bubeníček

FLEE, dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

THE APE STAR, dir: Linda Hambäck

WHERE IS ANNE FRANK, dir: Ari Folman

WOLFWALKERS, dirs: Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart

EUROPEAN DIRECTOR 2021

Julia Ducornau for TITANE

Radu Jude for BAD LUCK BANGING OR LOONY PORN

Paolo Sorrentino for THE HAND OF GOD

Jasmila Žbanić for QUO VADIS, AIDA?

Florian Zeller for THE FATHER

EUROPEAN ACTRESS 2021

Jasna Đuričić in QUO VADIS, AIDA?

Seidi Haarla in COMPARTMENT NO. 6

Carey Mulligan in PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Renate Reinsve in THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

Agathe Rousselle in TITANE

EUROPEAN ACTOR 2021

Yuriy Borisov in COMPARTMENT NO. 6

Anthony Hopkins in THE FATHER

Vincent Lindon in TITANE

Tahar Rahim in THE MAURITANIAN

Franz Rogowski in GREAT FREEDOM

EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER 2021

Radu Jude for BAD LUCK BANGING OR LOONY PORN

Paolo Sorrentino for THE HAND OF GOD

Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt for THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

Jasmila Žbanić for QUO VADIS, AIDA?

Florian Zeller & Christopher Hampton for THE FATHER