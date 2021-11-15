Eugenio Derbez’s 3Pas Studios Teams With Encantos To Develop Kids Entertainment Content

EXCLUSIVE: Eugenio Derbez (Acapulco, Coda) and his 3Pas Studios partner Ben Odell are partnering with Encantos, the global creator platform bringing purpose-driven entertainment to kids, founded by Susie Jaramillo and Steven Wolfe Pereira (Canticos, Tiny Travelers) to develop new children’s entertainment properties.

Ben Odell and Eugenio Derbez of 3Pas Studios Courtesy of 3Pas Sudios

The first project on deck under the partnership features a confident, street-smart, brilliant boy who unwittingly gets into trouble and uses his humor, wit, and ingenuity to get himself out of sticky situations.

It will feature an ensemble cast of “odd-ball multi-generational characters” that will be brought to life across digital and physical products including an animated series, consumer products, publishing, and interactive experiences in the Encantos app.

“Making a child laugh is the best feeling in the world,” Derbez said in a statement. “Now just imagine if they can also learn while they are being entertained! We want it to be universal but through a specific Latino lens. I have a seven-year-old daughter and I just never feel like there is enough content that speaks to her and reflects who she is. We want 3pas to be part of the solution and Encantos is the perfect partner to help us achieve this.”

Steven Wolfe Pereira and Susie Jaramillo of Encantos Courtesy of Encantos

Encantos CEO Steven Wolfe Pereira added, “While over 50% of kids in the United States are multicultural, children’s entertainment and education does not reflect today’s diverse world. Families expect and deserve greater representation in what their kids are seeing and learning. Encantos is bringing culturally authentic voices together on a platform that provides the broader range of perspectives that has been missing.”

Derbez and Odell will serve as executive producers on the property on behalf of 3Pas Studios, along with Jaramillo and Pereira on behalf of Encantos.

“Eugenio has a special gift for connecting with children and it shines through his work,” said Encantos Chief Story Officer and President of Encantos Studios Susie Jaramillo. “He is a natural Storyteacher who understands the power of humor to help kids learn. We can’t wait to channel his bigheartedness and comedic genius into a property that entertains and engages kids while teaching them valuable new fundamental skills like critical thinking, problem solving, and perseverance.”

Odell added, “One of our priorities at 3pas is bringing more diverse-focused content to the kids and family space and we love Steven and Susie’s vision for Encantos. We want to swing big and build out a lasting property that can teach kids using all of the multimedia platforms available to them. And as always, we want to do it with humor and heart and we love to work with and support talented LatinX partners to get there.”