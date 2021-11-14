‘No Time To Die’ Crosses $700M Global, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Pic Of Pandemic Overseas; ‘Eternals’ Assembles $281M WW Through Second Session – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru: After seven weekends of offshore release, MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die continues to bond with audiences and has crossed $700M global. Importantly, that includes over $558M at the international box office, making Bond 25 the biggest Hollywood movie overseas in 2021 and throughout the pandemic era, overtaking Universal’s own F9. Globally, it is currently sitting about $12M behind F9. The Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed NTTD had a great start in Australia this session and has now surpassed Skyfall’s lifetime in 18 markets and Spectre’s lifetime in 22 (see more below).

Meanwhile, in its sophomore session, Disney/Marvel’s Eternals continued to lead the international box office, adding $48M in 49 overseas markets for a $162.6M offshore cume and $281.4M worldwide. The overseas drop was -49% from opening last weekend, which is slightly better than expected, particularly in light of low social scores. In IMAX, Eternals has grossed $22.5M globally.

“Eternals” Disney The Chloe Zhao-directed superhero gods movie held the No. 1 spot in key markets of France, Italy, Spain, UK, Korea, Japan, Brazil and Mexico. There were new openings this frame in Indonesia and the UAE, both at No. 1 and with the former clocking the highest launch day of the pandemic. Russia also debuted Eternals (this past Monday) and has cumed an estimated $5.4M through Sunday. The Top 5 markets to date are Korea ($22M), UK ($14.3M), France ($11.5M), Mexico ($10.2M) and Brazil ($7.8M).

Disney/Everett Collection Dis had another major title in release this weekend as Jungle Cruise finally docked in China. A dismal $3.24M three-day is the result of the Dwayne Johnson movie getting to the market about three and a half months after its initial global rollout — and it’s been on Disney Plus Premium for much of that time. The Maoyan score is a solid 8.9, but piracy clearly had an impact here amid the confounding way that China has recently been allotting release dates for Hollywood movies. Leading the PRC box office this session was local title Be Somebody with RMB 139.6M ($22M), while blockbuster The Battle At Lake Changjin is now at RMB 5.64B ($884M).

UAR As noted above, MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die crossed $700M global and $558M at the international box office. The latter makes Bond 25 the biggest MPA title overseas this year and throughout the pandemic. Universal’s own F9 is the No. 2 studio pic of 2021 offshore, and is currently the global leader for Hollywood worldwide — NTTD is primed to soon take the driver’s seat.

The current weekend added $24M in 72 combined Universal and MGM markets for a 42% drop. The offshore cume is $558.2M for $708.6M global. James Bond finally traveled to Australia this weekend — the last major market for the film — with an $8.2M opening to log the best debut since December 2019 and fall in line with Spectre.

In other highlights, the UK gross is now $126M, making NTTD Universal’s biggest movie ever in the market, unseating Mamma Mia! After three weekends in China, the cume there is $57.9M, the fourth biggest MPA title of the year. Germany in this session crossed $70M ($70.5M) and is now performing ahead of both Skyfall and Spectre at the same point. The IMAX cume is now $43.5M worldwide, which is the second best for the format since December 2019.

Sony/Marvel Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage sunk its teeth into $7.7M from 55 markets to bring the offshore cume to $238.8M and global total to $441.5M. In new play, Malaysia launched No. 1 with $950K (including previews), which is 117% above the opening of Shang-Chi and already above the lifetime of Black Widow and F9. France led holdover play with $920K in its fourth frame, down 44% for a market cume of $13.6M. Germany took $870K in its fourth session, off 41% for a local cume of $10.9M. The symbiote heads to Australia on November 25 and Japan on December 3.

Warner Bros Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune mined another $6.8M from 76 markets, good for a 41% drop (-35% when China is excluded). The overseas total is $258M for $351.2M global. Notably this session, Korea increased 3% and has now grossed $11M. China is the top market at $38M, followed by France ($30.7M), UK ($26M), Germany ($21.4M) and Russia ($21.1M). Still to come are Australia/New Zealand on December 2 and Vietnam on December 3.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Ron’s Gone Wrong (DIS): $2.8M intl weekend (40 markets); $32.8M intl cume/$53.6M global

The Addams Family 2 (UNI): $2.35M intl weekend (37 markets); $43.7M intl cume (UNI only)/$106.2M global

Last Night In Soho (UNI): $1.73M intl weekend (51 markets); $7.6M intl cume/$17M global

*The Vault (SNY): $1.5M intl weekend (Spain only); $1.5M Spain cume

Soshite Baton Wa Watasareta (WB): $1.3M intl weekend (Japan only); $7.7M Japan cume

Halloween Kills (UNI): $1.2M intl weekend (63 markets); $39M intl cume/$130M global

Cry Macho (WB): $932K intl weekend (12 markets); $2.5M intl cume/$12.8M global

Paw Patrol: The Movie (PAR): $488K intl weekend (29 markets); $90M intl cume/$130.1M global