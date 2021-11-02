Channel 4 News Unveils ‘Newsnight’s’ Esme Wren As Editor

Channel 4 News has unveiled BBC Newsnight Editor Esme Wren as its next Editor, replacing Ben de Pear.

Wren will start in the new year, overseeing the UK network’s flagship news show, which is produced by ITN.

She has led Newsnight for the past three years and has produced a raft of major exclusives and investigations during that time, most notably the notorious Prince Andrew interview, which won a number of awards.

Wren, who becomes C4 News’ second female Editor, replaces de Pear, who is stepping down after a decade.

“Ben left very big shoes to fill – but if anyone can do it, Esme can,” said C4 News Head of Current Affairs and Sport Louisa Compton, who Wren will report to.

“At a time when truly impartial journalism and trusted information is needed now more than ever Esme will play a vital part in maintaining Channel 4 News’ reputation for world class journalism and building on all the things that make the programme the best in the business.”

Wren said: “C4 has a rich history of reporting from across the globe and leading some of the most significant investigations of our time. I will look forward to further growing its audience across all platforms and build on its strong heritage of speaking to young and underserved audiences.”

Wren heads in the same direction as her Newsnight predecessor Ian Katz, who became C4 Director of Programmes in early 2018.