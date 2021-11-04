20th TV’s Erin May Joins Apple TV+ As Senior Creative Executive

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Television’s drama development executive Erin May has joined Apple TV+ as a senior creative executive, reporting to Matt Cherniss, Apple’s head of scripted television. She starts Nov. 8 and will be based at Apple TV+’s offices in Culver City.

May joins Apple from 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios, where she had been for over a decade, most recently as VP, Drama Development. Citing the goal of creating a safe space for writers to tell stories that are provocative and underrepresented in television as a guiding principle during her tenure, she oversaw the creative development, production and staffing of such series as Washington Black, starring Selwyn Hinds and Sterling K. Brown; Karin Gist and Lee Daniels’ Our Kind of People; Danny Strong and Barry Levinson’s Dopesick, Ron Moore’s Swiss Family Robinson; and Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince Bythewood’s Shots Fired.

May graduated from Harvard University and began her career as an assistant at CAA in The Foundation, followed by Anonymous Content, working for a talent and literary manager. She interned for producers Dan Lin and John Davis while obtaining her MBA from Harvard Business School. After business school, May worked as an assistant to Peter Rice at what was then Fox Networks Group, before joining 20th Television. She joined the studio’s drama development team six years ago, beginning as a manager, and was promoted to VP last year.