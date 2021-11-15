Epix Acquires Steven Knight BBC1 Drama ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ From Banijay Rights

US network Epix has become the first international buyer of Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s BBC1 drama SAS: Rogue Heroes.
Epix struck the deal with distributor Banijay Rights for the six-parter, which is produced by Banijay-backed Kudos alongside Knight’s indie Nebulastar and tells the story of how the SAS was formed under extraordinary circumstances in World War Two.
Developed for TV by Knight from a book penned by Ben Macintyre, the series stars Dominic West, Jack O’Connell, Sex Education’s Connor Swindells and Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), with Swindells leading as a founder SAS member who becomes convinced that traditional commando units don’t work and creates a radical plan that flies in the face of accepted rules of modern warfare.
The deal was negotiated by Matt Creasey, Banijay Rights’ EVP Sales, Co-Productions and Acquisitions, and marks the show’s debut international sale.
Creasey said: “SAS: Rogue Heroes is a masterstroke of a series from the visionary Steven Knight, packed with a stellar cast who bring this fantastic story to life. We are thrilled that EPIX have come on board to take this fantastic drama to a wider US audience.”
The series, which is directed by The Serpent duo Tom Shankland and Stephen Smallwood and exec produced by Karen Wilson, Martin Haines, Emma Kingsman-Lloyd and Tommy Bulfin, also features Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk), Sofia Boutella (Modern Love), Amir El Masry (Industry, The One), Theo Barklem-Biggs (The First Team), Corin Silva (The Bay), Jacob Ifan (Bang), Dónal Finn (Cursed), Jacob McCarthy (The Last Summer), César Domboy (Outlander), Michael Schaeffer (Chernobyl) and Miles Jupp (The Great).
