Endeavor Content Hires WarnerMedia Veteran Tiffany Mayberry As Head Of DEI

Endeavor Content said Monday that it has hired longtime WarnerMedia executive Tiffany Mayberry as its Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, a newly created role at the film and TV studio.

Mayberry most recently served as Director, Enterprise Inclusion at WarnerMedia. Previously, she had been Director, Employee Engagement at Warner Bros Entertainment and had roles in TV production legal, working on projects including Big Little Lies, Insecure and Succession at HBO during her 15 years with the company.

At Endeavor Content, she will be based in Los Angeles and oversee the strategic direction of DEI initiatives and platforms across the studio’s film and TV production, international distribution, music and live events divisions, including the company’s #ChangeHollywood and Industry Rider initiatives. She also will oversee internal DEI initiatives for Endeavor Content’s employees in L.A., New York and London.

She will report to Dr. Tasmin Plater, Endeavor Content’s Head of Human Resources. As part of her new role, she will take over from Plater oversight of the Inclusion Audit Committee, the internal task force that develops accountability across the company.

“It is a true pleasure to have Tiffany onboard,” Plater said. “DEI is the bedrock of our studio, and although we have established a solid foundation, Tiffany’s experience, and expertise will add value to what is already in place and ensure we have the infrastructure needed to remain aligned in a mission to supply content, move culture and build a company where we are known first for our amazing people and second for what they deliver.”