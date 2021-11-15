Endeavor Swings To The Black And Q3 Sales Jump As Live Events Rebound From Covid Lows

Endeavor swung to a profit last quarter on sales up more than 60% to nearly $1.4 billion as business surged in the wake of Covid. The company, which went public in April, on Monday posted a net profit of $63.6 million from a $21.8 million loss the year before.

The stock was trading lower all session but bounced in late trading after the numbers, up 1.13%.

“We continue to capitalize on the elevated demand for premium content and live events coming out of the pandemic,” said CEO Ariel Emanuel. “Given our unique positioning within the sports and entertainment industry and our ability to leverage powerful secular content trends, we see no signs of this momentum waning through the end of the year.”

Of its three main business units, UFC-led owned sports properties saw revenue of $288 million — down $10.6 million on a one-time $25 million contract-termination fee and more events being held this year than last, partly offset by strong growth across live events.

The events, experiences & rights segment sales rose by $62 million to $446 million on higher event and sports media production revenue related to the return of live events with audiences, as well as the addition of the recently acquired NCSA within the company’s IMG Academy business. This was partially offset by a decrease in media rights revenues.

Representation saw revenue surge by $481 million to $664 million on favorable comps with last year, when most television and film productions and touring events came to a halt due to Covid. Growth here was primarily attributable to a significant increase in Endeavor Content project deliveries and agency client commissions.

Endeavor Content is in the process of being sold off as a freestanding production entity. In September, WME launched WME Independent, a division to broker domestic and international film sales and film financing consulting services. It will be headed by Deborah McIntosh and Alex Walton, both of whom were most recently at Endeavor Content, which steered those deals for years.

Execs are holding a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and may give some update on the sale process. At the last earnings call in August, they said they were receiving “a lot of incoming interest.”

