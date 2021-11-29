‘Encanto’ Chimes In With $70M Global Bow; ‘No Time To Die’ Overtakes ‘Spectre’ In UK, Now Market’s No. 3 Movie Ever – International Box Office

UPDATE: Notably on the menu this weekend overseas were new openers Disney’s Encanto and MGM/Universal’s House Of Gucci. The former came in lower than hoped at the international box office, with $29.3M in 47 material markets, though it did make the low end of its global projection at $69.6M (including domestic‘s 5-day frame). The Disney animation has a 92 Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, but may well have suffered from increasing Covid concerns in some markets, and a lack of a rush-out factor for new IP.

MGM Before we look more closely at Encanto — and House Of Gucci — there’s a new milestone out of the UK for James Bond. MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die has now surpassed Spectre to become the second biggest 007 movie ever and the third highest-grossing title of all time in the market. The cume there is $129.9M. Overall, it’s nearing $600M internationally, with Universal’s slice crossing $500M on Monday. The global total is $758M. In 71 UPI markets this session, Mr Bond added $7.5M. Germany’s gross has risen to $73.3M, in line with Spectre and Skyfall, while in China, Daniel Craig’s swansong enjoyed a good hold during its first week of extended play. The cume there is $62.7M.

Turning back to the new titles, in general, and contrary to domestic, the Thanksgiving holiday does not figure overseas, so this was a non-holiday opening for Encanto. The like-for-like comp abroad is The Boss Baby: Family Business which debuted to $23M and is now at $85.4M overseas. Encanto‘s critical/social sentiment is very strong and there is runway ahead — as this is new IP and released during a standard frame overseas, it may take time for people to discover it. There is also increased focus on Covid in certain areas, particularly Europe, perhaps impacting family business.

In like-for-likes globally, this was the highest-grossing weekend for an animated title during the pandemic. Encanto is also the highest animated opening of the pandemic in Brazil, France, Spain, Belgium, Indonesia, Argentina, Ecuador, Central America, Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The film, directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith, saw the Latin America region taking No. 1 openings across the board for the top launch weekend for any animated release during the pandemic. Colombia leads with a strong 92% market share, representing the 2nd highest animated industry opening weekend of all time, behind only Toy Story 4. It is also the highest opening weekend posted by any release during the pandemic era in the market.

Overall, France was the top play at $3.5M, followed by Colombia ($2.6M), UK ($2.4M), Korea ($2.2M) and Italy ($2.1M). The opening weekend for Encanto is 148% ahead of Raya And The Last Dragon for the same suite of markets at current exchange rates. Key markets to come include Australia, and perhaps China, as well as Austria, New Zealand, Philippines and Vietnam.

. UAR The adult-skewing House Of Gucci for its part came in slightly higher than expected with a total $12.8M from a combined 40 UPI and MGM markets. Of that, the Universal share is $10.6M. The global cume is $34.1M.

The UK performed best on the Lady Gaga-starrer with $3.4M at a clear No. 1, in line with American Hustle and above both Knives Out and Ford V Ferrari. With $1.9M, France was the next best market landing at No. 3 on the local chart and coming in on par with A Star Is Born. Mexico’s $975K is also in line with A Star Is Born and is followed by Spain (likewise similar to A Star Is Born at $795K) and Netherlands with $629K, topping A Star Is Born, Knives Out and Ford V Ferrari. Coming up are Germany and Russia this coming weekend while Australia, Japan and Korea go in January.

Marvel In holdover play, Disney/Marvel’s Eternals had a $10.2M session in 49 markets. The offshore gross is now $217.8M for $368.4M worldwide. Overall, the drop was 57%. Notably in Italy, Eternals has become the highest grossing film of the pandemic (surpassing No Time To Die). The Top market to date is Korea ($26.4M), followed by UK ($18.7M), France ($14.9M), Mexico ($14.3M) and Brazil ($11.1M).

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage keeps tearing it up overseas with another $8.7M in 60 markets for an offshore cume of $260.1M and a global tally of $469.6M as it gets ready to sink its teeth into Japan.

Australia kicked off at No. 1 with a great $5M (including previews), besting Eternals by 8% and ahead of Shang-Chi by 228%.

Also from Sony, Ghostbusters: Afterlife added $8.6M in 40 markets. The international cume is now $28M with many markets to come. The UK is the current top grosser at $10.1M. Globally, the total is $115.8M. The IMAX worldwide portion is $9.2M, largely weighted to domestic. France, Korea, Spain and the Middle East open this week.

Though we do not have weekend breakdowns, Disney/Searchlight’s The French Dispatch has a running total of $21.5M from 34 markets, led by the UK at $5.2M.

Elsewhere, after becoming China’s biggest local movie ever last week, The Battle At Lake Changjin has now cumed $896M. Chinese holdover Be Somebody topped the charts for this session with an added $22M and a total RMB 612.6M ($96M) to date.

On the docket ahead this week are Venom: Let There Be Carnage in Japan and Dune in Australia. After that, beginning December 8, the Jets and Sharks face off in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story as international rollout starts December 8.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

*Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City (SNY/Constantin): $5.1M intl weekend (15 markets); $5.1M intl cume/$13.9M global

Dune (WB): $2.7M intl weekend (74 markets); $272M intl cume/$374.2M global

King Richard (WB): $1.6M intl weekend (34 markets); $5.2M intl cume/$16.6M global

The Boss Baby: Family Business (UNI): $1.5M intl weekend (62 markets); $85.4M intl cume/$142.7M global

Last Night In Soho (UNI): $1.05M intl weekend (59 markets); $11.1M intl cume/$21.2M global

*Denotes new