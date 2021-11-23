You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Scott Kleckner Named Landmark Theatres Chief Operating Officer

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Jackie Earle Haley, Emma Booth And Brian d’Arcy James Join ‘Where All Light Tends To Go’

Jackie Earle Haley, Emma Booth, and Brian d'Arcy James
L to R: Jackie Earle Haley, Emma Booth, and Brian d'Arcy James MEGA

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Booth, Brian dArcy James and Jackie Earle Haley have joined the cast of Where All Light Tends To. Ben Young will direct with and Robert Knott penning the script based on David Joys novel.

They join the previously announced leads Billy Bob Thornton, Robin Wright and Hopper Penn. Production began November 1st in Atlanta, Georgia.

The film will be produced by Griff Furst of Curmudgeon Films, Josh Kesselman of Thruline Entertainment and Wright. Ruth Bornhauser will co-produce. Based on the David Joy novel, the story is set in North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains, where Jacob McNeely is torn between appeasing his meth-dealing kingpin father and leaving the mountains forever with the girl he loves.

Booth can be seen next in the Anonymous Content TV Studios adaptation of Proxy. She is repped by represented by Anonymous Content and Shanahan Management.

James can be seen next in as Officer Krupke in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. He is repped by The Gersh Agency, Thruline Entertainment and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

Haley recently wrapped production on The Retirement Plan starring Nicolas Cage. He is repped by Gersh and Leslie Allan-Rice Management.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad