Jackie Earle Haley, Emma Booth And Brian d’Arcy James Join ‘Where All Light Tends To Go’

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Booth, Brian d’Arcy James and Jackie Earle Haley have joined the cast of Where All Light Tends To. Ben Young will direct with and Robert Knott penning the script based on David Joy’s novel.

They join the previously announced leads Billy Bob Thornton, Robin Wright and Hopper Penn. Production began November 1st in Atlanta, Georgia.

The film will be produced by Griff Furst of Curmudgeon Films, Josh Kesselman of Thruline Entertainment and Wright. Ruth Bornhauser will co-produce. Based on the David Joy novel, the story is set in North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains, where Jacob McNeely is torn between appeasing his meth-dealing kingpin father and leaving the mountains forever with the girl he loves.

Booth can be seen next in the Anonymous Content TV Studios adaptation of Proxy. She is repped by represented by Anonymous Content and Shanahan Management.

James can be seen next in as Officer Krupke in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. He is repped by The Gersh Agency, Thruline Entertainment and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

Haley recently wrapped production on The Retirement Plan starring Nicolas Cage. He is repped by Gersh and Leslie Allan-Rice Management.