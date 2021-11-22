Emi Wada Dies: Oscar-Winning Costumer Designer On Kurosawa’s ‘Ran’ Was 84

FILE - Emi Wada holds Oscar she received for achievement in costume design for movie "Ran," at Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, on March 24, 1986. Wada, the Japanese costume designer who won an Oscar for her work in Akira Kurosawa’s “Ran,” has died, Japanese media reports said Sunday., Nov. 21, 2021. She was 84.(AP Photo/File)

Emi Wada, the Japanese costumer designer who was an Oscar winner in 1985 for her work on the Akira Kurosaw classic Ran, has died at the age of 84.

Local media reported on Sunday that her family had confirmed she died on November 13, with a service held with close relations and friends. No cause of death has been provided.

Born in Kyoto and graduating from the Kyoto City University of Arts, Emi Wada would go on to have a remarkable career across multiple decades, designing costumes for both stage and screen.

She reached international prominence in 1985 when her work on Ran, the Akira Kurosawa film derived from King Lear and set in medieval Japan, won the costume design Oscar, the pic’s solitary win from its four nominations that year.

Wada would continue to work on Japanese films as well as branching out by taking roles on significant international productions, such as the Zhang Yimou epic pair Hero and House Of Flying Daggers, as well as the English-language Prospero’s Books direced by Peter Greenaway.

She continued to work consistently and still racked up credits into her 80s, also publishing multiple books on her craft. She was married to Ben Wada, who died in 2011.