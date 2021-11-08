Sony’s Electric Ray And Motion Content Secure E4 Celebrity Cooking Format

EXCLUSIVE: Oven-shy celebrities are to be thrown into the dining deep end in an E4 celebrity cooking format from Sony Pictures Television’s Electric Ray and Motion Content Group.

Airing next year, Celebrity Cooking School [working title] will pit non-chefs against each other in weekly challenges, overseen by a yet-to-be-named chef who will teach them how to conquer the kitchen.

Channel 4 Commissioning Editor Vivienne Molokwu called the format a “glossy new celebrity cooking show with a reality twist.”

It is reflective of E4 controller Karl Warner’s desire to order more factual-entertainment formats for the youth-skewing Channel 4 portfolio channel, which is having a strong year following the success of Married At First Sight UK and its Australian counterpart. Warner founded Electric Ray with Meredith Chambers in 2014 before moving to E4 in 2018.

The show is Electric Ray’s first revealed commission since the label was absorbed by Sony Pictures Television due to the impact of the pandemic, at which point it closed its Brighton office. Chambers is exec producing alongside Motion Content Group’s Martin Oxley and Sony Pictures Television is distributing.

Celebrity Cooking School [working title] is similar in scope to ITV’s recent Cooking With The Stars from ITV Studios-backed South Shore, which also pitted celebrities against each other in food challenges.