Talent Agent Elan Ruspoli Joins WME As A Partner

EXCLUSIVE: WME has hired Elan Ruspoli as a Partner in the Talent department and the hiring is effective immediately. Ruspoli comes to WME from CAA and was a home grown talent and rising star who worked with such clients as Jonathan Majors, Daniel Kaluuya, Toni Collette, Corey Hawkins, Aaron Pierre, Henry Golding, James Marsden, Luke Wilson, Eddie Redmayne, Dan Stevens, Glen Powell, Nat Wolff, Alex Wolff, Tom Burke, Jeffrey Wright, Shea Whigham, Ed Skrein, Josh Boone, Jace Norman, Imogen Poots, Boyd Holbrook, Barry Keoghan, Thomas Haden Church, Zazie Beetz, Joe Cole, Darren Criss, Hermione Corfield, Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, Willem Dafoe and David Rysdahl.

He started at the agency in 2007 and worked up the rankings, building an impressive roster of clients across film and television. WME has been on a signing spree recently, signing talent including Zac Efron, comedian Tom Segura, and Tony winner James Lapine, and many others.