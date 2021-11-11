Eileen Quast Joins Epix As Senior Vice President, Publicity

Eileen Quast been named as Senior Vice President, Publicity at Epix.

In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing corporate communications, as well as scripted and unscripted original series campaigns, including talent relations awards and screenings. She is based in Los Angeles and will report to Michael Wright, who serves as President of both Epix and MGM Scripted Television.

“I had the pleasure of working with Eileen during my tenure at TNT and TBS, and she is a smart, creative and strategic thinker,” said Wright. “We are fortunate to have Eileen join EPIX at a time when the network is expanding its original series lineup, and her ability to broaden the awareness for our premium programming and elevate the brand will be vital to our continued success.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with Michael and the talented team at EPIX to raise the profile of the network’s exceptional original series, and the strong team of executives behind them,” added Quast. “I couldn’t be happier to join this impressive team.”

Quast joins Epix from WarnerMedia, where she served as Vice President, Special Events for HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV, producing and supervising in-person and virtual events to elevate the brands, grow audiences, and drive earned media. She was charged there with reinventing the events campaign to launch HBO Max at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, creating and leading the division that was responsible for virtual events and drive-ins for Snowpiercer, The Alienist, Love Life, Legendary, American Pickle, Raised by Wolves, The Flight Attendant and Superintelligence, among other films and TV series.

Prior to her time in that role, Quast served as Senior Director, Events, Awards and Publicity for TNT and TBS, operating as the principal liaison between talent, corporate communications and media, with regard to publicity and marketing campaigns. She oversaw award campaigns and special events for TBS and TNT original series, and supervised all tentpole events and premieres, partnership activations, external agencies and conventions and festivals. Campaigns developed by Quast resulted in 17 Emmy nominations for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee; five Emmy and two Golden Globes nominations for The Alienist; and four Emmy nominations for At Home with Amy Sedaris. Quast also led PR campaigns for TNT & TBS original programming including Legends, Falling Skies, Dallas, Southland, Mob City, Major Crimes and The Closer.

She also serves on the boards of the GLSEN Awards, Foundation Rwanda, and the Monaco Streaming Film Festival.

Epix, an MGM company, was launched in 2009 and serves as the home for such series as Godfather of Harlem, starring and exec produced by Forest Whitaker, DC’s Pennyworth, and Chapelwaite, a drama based on the short story ”Jerusalem’s Lot” by Stephen King in which Adrien Brody stars. Upcoming titles from the premium network include western adventure series Billy the Kid and From, a sci-fi horror series produced by Midnight Radio and AGBO.