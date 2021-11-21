Eddie Redmayne Expresses Regret For His Role As A Trans Character In ‘The Danish Girl’

Eddie Redmayne says taking on his Academy Award-nominated role as a trans character in the 2015 film The Danish Girl was a mistake.
Redmayne, who played transgender artist Lili Elbe in the film, said he wouldn’t take that job if it was offered to him now. The role won him a Best Actor nomination.
Critics have complained that the role should have gone to a trans actress. Redmayne heard that and now agrees. Redmayne spoke to The Times of London about the issue while touting his stage performance in an upcoming version of Cabaret.
“No, I wouldn’t take it on now. I made that film with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake,” he said. “The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don’t have a chair at the table. There must be a leveling, otherwise we are going to carry on having these debates.”
Redmayne has become a defender of transgender people. Last year, the star of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them joined others condemning author J.K Rowling, the author of the book of the book on which the film is based. Rowling has been under fire for her comments on the transgender community.
