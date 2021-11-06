Ed Sheeran Tells Howard Stern That His ‘SNL’ Appearance Was Never In Doubt

To Ed Sheeran, his scheduled appearance tonight on Saturday Night Live was not going to be missed, even if his rapid recovery from Covid-19 shocked some people.

The singer-songwriter talked to Howard Stern on SiriusXM, and said, “I was always playing that” when asked about SNL. Earlier reports suggested Sheeran would perform remotely or that the show was scrambling for a last-minute replacement.

Sheeran said he was fully vaccinated when he contracted the coronavirus, making his a breakthrough case. He admitted to “really, really, really bad symptoms” for about three days.

“I tested for COVID and I announced it a couple days afterward, because I had to cancel stuff, basically. But it’s quite an odd thing, getting that and then having to announce it to the world, and then suddenly… Like, I’m now out of it now, and I’m still sort of being treated…”

“Like you have it,” Stern said.

“Yeah. It’s kind of an uncomfortable… I really didn’t want to announce it to everyone,” Sheeran said. “But I had to cancel three big things in England, and I didn’t want to be rude and like ‘I just don’t want to turn up for this.’”

Sheeran said Tuesday on social media that he had been “released from COVID isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all-clear and done my quarantine.”

The quarantine protocol included Sheeran’s one-year-old daughter, who caught the flu from a playgroup, he said. “I’d had that for like two weeks. This is just the times we live in. As soon as I got a cold, I just started testing every day — I want to make sure I don’t have it. But I was also getting up at 6 a.m. and starting Zoom interviews, and getting up at 3 a.m. and getting to Eurostar and going to Paris. I was really, really, really run down. And then one day I just caught it.”

Proving his return to form, Sheeran sang solo versions of “Shivers” and “Overpass Graffiti” during his remote appearance on Stern’s show.

His album, “=,” came out Oct. 29.