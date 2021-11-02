Ed Sheeran Cleared To Play ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Covid Isolation

Fear not, Saturday Night Live faithful and Ed Sheeran fans: The hitmaker has been cleared to perform on the NBC late-night staple this weekend.

The English singer-songwriter posted on social media today that he has been “released from Covid isolation” and “has had the all clear and done my quarantine.” Sheeran said on October 24 that he’d tested positive for the virus and told BBC Radio later in the week that his symptoms of the disease were “pretty gnarly.”

It’s a big couple of weeks for Sheeran: His fifth LP streeted on Friday, and he has two songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK’s Official Singles Chart with “Bad Habits” and “Shivers.” He also joined NBC’s The Voice as a mega mentor on October 25. Now he’s is set to be the musical guest when Succession‘s Kieran Culkin hosts SNL this Saturday.

The multiplatinum singer’s past three albums have debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, and he did a weeklong residency on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden in the summer.

The Emmy-laden sketch-comedy stalwart Saturday Night Live returns for the fifth episode of its 47th season after a run on consecutive shows hosted by Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis.