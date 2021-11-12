‘Echo’: ‘Hawkeye’ Spinoff With Alaqua Cox Ordered To Series At Disney+

Marvel’s Hawkeye series hasn’t even premiered yet on Disney+, but the studio is already moving forward with its spinoff Echo.

We first heard about Echo back in March being in early development and Disney made it official that the series is happening, centering around Maya Lopez a deaf Native American superhero who has a talent to imitate any opponent’s fighting style. Alaqua Cox is playing Maya and will be introduced during Hawkeye’s six episode run. Maya, in the comics, has also run in the circles of Daredevil, Moon Knight and the Avengers.

Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen are writing and executive producing.

Jeremy Renner reprises his role as the Avengers archer Clint Barton. Hailee Steinfeld stars as Hawkeye’s protege Kate Bishop. Vera Farmiga is her mom Eleanor, Florence Pugh reprises her Black Widow role of assassin Yelena Belova, Fra Fee plays villain clown Kazi, Tony Dalton is Hawkeye’s mentor Jack Duqesne and Zahn McClarnon is William Lopez, Echo’s dad.

Cox on set of Hawkeye from April 2 on Instagram: